Monarchs Announce 2026 Coaches and Support Staff

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - Two coaches with vast American Association experience will be joining the Kansas City Monarchs for the 2026 campaign. Manager Joe Calfapietra, who is starting his 9th season managing the Monarchs and 26th managerial season overall made the announcements earlier today.

Kenny Hook is returning to Kansas City, Kansas after previously managing the Kansas City T Bones in 2012 and 2013. The Kansas City native most recently served as the Durham Bulls Hitting Coach, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays for the past three seasons. Hook also managed the Spokane Indians in the Northwest League in 2019.

"We are very happy to have Kenny back at Legends Field!" said Calfapietra. "He brings several assets to the organization. We are looking forward to his contributions to our team. Kenny is a very talented hitting coach and is known throughout baseball - this is a significant addition for us" continued Calfapietra.

Hook played collegiately at Crowder College and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Previous coaching stops for Hook include Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City, Missouri and hitting coach and managing positions in the Texas Rangers farm system.

In addition, Calfapietra announced that former Chicago Dogs Manager, Matt Passerelle will be joining the Monarchs. Passerelle led the Dogs to a regular season second place finish in the East Division, advancing to the East Division Championship by sweeping the Division Champion Lake Country Dockhounds before losing to the eventual Champion Kane County Cougars last September.

"Matt has been with a couple of ballclubs in the American Association for a number of years and knows the league and players in the league" added Calfapietra. "He has a work ethic that is second to none and it fits in great with our coaching staff for several reasons. We are very happy to have him here for the 2026 season."

Passerelle also served as a member of the Kane County Cougars coaching staff in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He also worked in the American Association as the Sioux City Explorers hitting coach from 2015 to 2019 and the Milwaukee Milkmen in 2020 and 2021. He has also been a scout for the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals organizations.

The Monarchs welcome back Equipment Manager and Coach John West and Clubhouse Manager Dyllan West.

"We can't wait to get started" indicated Calfapietra. "This is a very strong staff, they will work well together."

This staff will join returning Pitching Coach Matt Hall announced January 9th for 2026 Training Camp on May 1 at Legends Field.

The four-time league champion Monarchs will open their 2026 season on May 15 at Kane County with Opening Night at Legends Field being Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m. versus the Chicago Dogs.

To view the full schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule. Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now.







American Association Stories from March 31, 2026

Monarchs Announce 2026 Coaches and Support Staff - Kansas City Monarchs

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