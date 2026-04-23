Kansas City Monarchs Announce Sale to Quint Studer and KC Roots

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs today jointly announced that owner Mark Brandmeyer has completed the sale of the franchise to Quint Studer and KC Roots, marking a thoughtful and optimistic transition for one of independent baseball's most storied and community- driven organizations.

"Selling the KC Monarchs isn't about stepping away -- it's about positioning this franchise for its next era of growth," said Mark Brandmeyer. "This team belongs to Kansas City, and my responsibility has always been to ensure it has the leadership, resources, and vision to thrive long into the future."

Brandmeyer reflected on his tenure with gratitude and pride in what was built alongside the community, staff, and partners across the American Association.

"When we stepped into Kansas City, the goal was to honor the rich history of the Monarchs while building a modern, sustainable organization," Brandmeyer said. "Together, we accomplished so much -- including winning two championships and establishing the Monarchs as a strong, stable, and community-focused franchise. That success is a direct reflection of the incredible staff, players, and partners who made it possible."

He also emphasized the importance of local collaboration.

"Our partnership with the Unified Government has been essential from day one," he said. "Their belief in this franchise and commitment to the community helped create an environment where professional baseball could not only survive but thrive."

Brandmeyer added, "I want to personally thank the Monarchs staff -- past and present -- whose dedication, creativity, and resilience built this organization into what it is today. Independent baseball isn't easy, but this group has consistently found ways to innovate and deliver for our fans."

The decision to sell came after a direct outreach from Studer.

"I would not be making this transition if not for Quint Studer," Brandmeyer said. "His passion for community, his success in baseball ownership, and his track record of building meaningful, lasting organizations made it clear he is the right person to lead the Monarchs forward."

Studer, a nationally respected healthcare executive, community developer, and experienced baseball owner, expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity and a commitment to continuity.

"I am incredibly grateful Mark took my call," said Quint Studer. "What he, the Monarchs staff, and this community have built is truly special. Two championships, a strong partnership with local leadership, and a reputation for delivering affordable, meaningful experiences -- that's a foundation we deeply respect."

Studer emphasized that the transition will prioritize stability and momentum.

"One of our top priorities is supporting the outstanding Monarchs staff already in place," he said. "They are the heart of this organization, and we are excited to work alongside them to build on the success that's already been achieved."

Studer also highlighted his personal connection to the region and the broader mission ahead.

"I have a deep affinity for the Kansas City area through both my professional work and personal relationships," he said. "The history of the Monarchs and the legacy preserved by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are incredibly meaningful to me. Our commitment is to honor that legacy while continuing to invest in community engagement, youth baseball and softball, and creating memorable experiences for fans."

Brandmeyer concluded with confidence in the future of the franchise.

"The Monarchs are in excellent hands," he said. "This is a transition rooted in respect, trust, and a shared belief in what this organization means to Kansas City. I'm proud of what we built, and even more excited about what comes next."

The Monarchs open the 2026 season on the road on May 15th against the Kane County Cougars. The home opener is scheduled for May 19th against the Chicago Dogs at Legends Field with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. To view the full schedule, please visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule. Single game tickets are on sale now.







American Association Stories from April 23, 2026

Kansas City Monarchs Announce Sale to Quint Studer and KC Roots - Kansas City Monarchs

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