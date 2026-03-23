Jhailyn Ortiz Returns to the Monarchs

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - Hard hitting first baseman and outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz has rejoined the Kansas City Monarchs for the 2026 season. Ortiz, 27 was in his second season with Kansas City, when his contract was transferred to Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League early in 2025. Born in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic the right-handed hitter hit three home runs and four doubles in 22 games with the Monarchs in 2025 before going to Monclova.

"Ortiz is a great addition to our club - he knows the Monarchs, he knows Legends Field. He brings a lot to our team" Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said.

Ortiz spent seven seasons in the Phillies' system, two of which netted league All-Star honors. He also played in big-league spring training for four straight seasons, most recently in 2023. Ortiz was a top international signing - ranked the Phillies' No. 7 prospect in 2018 by Baseball America.

In his first season with the Monarchs in 2024 Ortiz had a .342 batting average and .935 OPS over 21 games with 4 home runs and 12 RBI in 21 games.

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







American Association Stories from March 23, 2026

Jhailyn Ortiz Returns to the Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.