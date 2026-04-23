RailCats Land Former Premier Prospect

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) With Spring Training right around the corner for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Field Manager Jeff Isom has signed a third backstop for the club. Former first-round pick and Indiana native Justin O'Conner will return to the American Association.

O'Conner came out of Cowan High School as a versatile player, seeing time at catcher, shortstop, and on the mound. The 34-year-old was committed to play college baseball at the University of Arkansas, but the Tampa Bay Rays selected him with the 31st overall pick, and he signed his first professional contract, committing to becoming a full-time catcher.

By 2015, O'Conner had risen to number 61 on MLB.com's Prospect Rankings and was the Rays' top prospect. In 2018, he made his first stop in the American Association, signing with the Saint Paul Saints. He hit 17 home runs and drove in 41 runs in 82 games. The Saints reached the Miles Wolff Cup Final that season, ultimately falling in four games to Kansas City.

In January, O'Conner had his contract transferred to the Chicago White Sox, where he took the mound instead of working behind the plate. Since 2022, he has played in the Atlantic League with the Staten Island FerryHawks, Charleston Dirty Birds, and most recently the Long Island Ducks. His second stint in the American Association came in August 2024 with the Kansas City Monarchs. In just 28 games, the right-handed hitter posted a .308 batting average, hit six home runs, and recorded 17 RBI.

Behind the plate, O'Conner has proven to be reliable. In 2024, he threw out 49% of baserunners in Mexico and 43% with the Monarchs. This past season with Long Island, he caught 21% of attempted base stealers, well above the Atlantic League average of 14%.

"You don't run across a catcher like Justin O'Conner often," Jeff Isom said. "Justin has the ability to hit for power and he can control the run game from behind the plate, I see this as a huge add for our club."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







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