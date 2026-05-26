Monarchs Announce All-Star Reading Program

Published on May 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In the age of social media, reading books feels like a past time and it seems that many have gone away from it. Well for the Kansas City Monarchs, that is exactly what they are bringing back with 'Monty's All-Star Reading Program.'

The Monarchs will supply you with an official reading program bookmark which will be used to track your progress. It's a summer reading program that gives the opportunity for students to read five books, track their progress, and redeem their bookmark at the box office for a complimentary ticket to a game! The Monarchs will supply you with an official reading program bookmark which will be used to track your progress.

Students who complete the program, will be honored at a pregame parade! There will be three separate parade days which will take place on September 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Monarchs Account Executive, Brionna Frans says, "I'm excited, I'm glad we are working to get out there more (into) the community. I'm excited to see kids get out here and show off their hard work by doing that pregame parade. I'm just super excited in general."

Rather than turning in a sheet to a teacher at the start of the year, this is an opportunity for students to be celebrated for this achievement and there is nothing better than by spending it with a night at Legends Field.

For a parent, you might be thinking, "Is my kid eligible and do they have to apart of a certain school?" Brionna mentions, "(It's for) public, private, (and) public libraries. Literally any kid that wants to get involved, we would love to have them."

Send an email to Brionna Frans with your first and last name, phone number, and how many students want to participate at bfrans@Monarchsbaseball.com or call 913.328.5658 and we will make sure we get you set up! You can learn more at https://monarchsbaseball.com/readingprogram/







American Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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