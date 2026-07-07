Monarchs Provide Late Inning Surge, Steal Game against Cleburne

Published on July 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - Just when you thought the Monarchs were out, they put together six runs late in the game to win 7-6 over the Railroaders on Monday night.

Cleburne jumped in front in the first inning after Caleb McNeely reached base via error, Frankie Tostado smoked a two-run homer to take an early lead. The Railroaders added to their lead in the third inning on a passed ball that brought McNeely home for the second time tonight.

KC was finally able to muscle in a run in the fourth inning when Austin Callahan earned a hit and then eventually grabbed a run on a ground out RBI from Sahid Valenzuela.

Newly acquired, Darren McCaughan, made his debut on the bump for the Monarchs tonight. He went six innings while giving up four runs, but the former Minnesota Twin registered seven strikeouts. He started slow, but really settled into his zone and will be an exciting pitcher on the mound in the games to come.

Tostado belted his second homer in the sixth frame followed by two more Railroader runs in the seventh which put this at a 6-1 game. The Monarchs found themselves down five runs and needed a spark.

They got just that as it was a seventh-inning rally from Kansas City which put them back into this game. They kickstarted the frame when Grant Richardson reached base via error. From that point, the Monarchs strung together four-straight hits including back-to-back RBI singles from Nick Martini and JD Davis. After Luken Baker walked, Callahan put his 33rd RBI in center field and cut it to a one-run game.

Richardson was back in the lineup and connected on the biggest swing of the night with a solo opposite field homer that tied the game in the eighth. Davis put up his second-straight RBI to send in Boone for the eventual winning run. Davis finished the night going 2-5 with two RBI's. He has come into the group and made an immediate impact and said, "It's been great, the group of guys have been welcoming (and) the coaching staff has been welcoming. I have only been in Kansas City once or twice when I was with the Mets and maybe even the Giants at one time when we played the Royals. Just to mingle, network, and kind of travel around the area; I am enjoying it, the vibes are great."

Durbin Feltman closed out the game with his sixth save this year including two punch outs in the final frame. "I try to treat every outing like it's the same. One-run ballgame, if there is a three-run ballgame, you are not going to want to give up two. You treat it the same way every time. I just sink down to my level of preparation and prepare the same way, you get more consistent results."

It was a huge win for KC as they overcame a five-run deficit to take down a Railroader group that won 11 of the past 12. The Monarchs are currently 2.5 games ahead of Sioux Falls in first place and will look to win the series tomorrow night with Cleburne. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.







American Association Stories from July 6, 2026

Monarchs Provide Late Inning Surge, Steal Game against Cleburne - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.