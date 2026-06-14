Monarchs Stay Red Hot, Tie HR Record

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Can the Monarchs be stopped? For the third night in a row, Kansas City posted another double-digit run performance with a 19-3 victory. The Monarchs launched eight home runs in the win, tying the franchise record they set just two games ago.

This is the same team that ranked last in batting average through the first two and a half weeks of the season. Ever since a tough loss in the second game against Fargo, everything has changed. The Monarchs are now averaging 20 runs per game over their last three contests, and Saturday night was another remarkable offensive showing. Every player in Kansas City's starting lineup recorded a hit for the third consecutive game.

The Monarchs wasted no time getting on the board, putting up six runs in the first inning. After Marcus Smith drew a walk, Nick Martini crushed a two-run homer 413 feet to right field. Just two pitches later, Saul Garza showed why he leads the team in home runs by blasting a solo shot to center field. Kansas City quickly built a 4-0 lead, and Brady Lindsly finished the inning with a two-run homer. The Monarchs hit three of their eight home runs in the opening frame alone.

Hudson Head added a solo homer in the third inning, and the hit parade continued an inning later. Grant Richardson went deep, while Head launched his second homer of the night. Both were two-run shots, extending the lead to 11-0.

As impressive as the offense was, the Monarchs also delivered a dominant performance on the mound. Ryan Garcia earned the start and turned in a stellar outing. The California native threw six scoreless innings and recorded an outstanding nine strikeouts.

The game moved into the sixth inning, and once again the Monarchs added four more runs. With runners on the corners, Alvaro Gonzalez reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Sahid Valenzuela to score. Martini then blasted another two-run homer to right field. The former Chicago Cub joined Head with two home runs and four RBIs apiece on the night. Head has now hit three home runs during the road trip.

Kansas City added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Austin Callahan capped the scoring with a two-run homer. The Monarchs led by as many as 19 runs before the Canaries scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Monarchs currently rank second in the league with 40 home runs and fifth in total hits with 252. They will have an opportunity to secure their second series sweep of the season when they take the field Sunday afternoon for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch at the Birdcage.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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