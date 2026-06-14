RedHawks Hold off Late Winnipeg Push

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-15) held off a late rally from the Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-16), winning 4-3 at Newman Outdoor Field in front of 3,040 fans on Saturday night.

Patrick Wicklander made his first start since earning AAPB Pitcher of the Week honors last week. He tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and four walks. He struck out six batters for his third consecutive start with at least six strikeouts.

Mason Pelio appeared in relief, throwing two innings and allowing one run. He struck out three batters as well.

Tyler Jeans earned the save in the ninth, finishing with three strikeouts.

Dillon Thomas led the way for the RedHawks batters, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run. Jairus Richards tacked on two hits, while Andy Nelson walked twice and scored two runs.

The RedHawks got on the board quickly in the second inning, thanks to a wild pitch and a Juan Fernandez sacrifice fly.

Dillon Thomas lifted a 438-foot blast over the fence in right field, giving the RedHawks a 3-0 lead through three innings. Winnipeg responded with a run in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to two.

The RedHawks scored an important insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Andy Nelson worked a walk and subsequently stole second base. An Aidan Byrne sacrifice bunt moved him over to third, and Tripp Clark drove him home with a single to left.

The Goldeyes made things interesting in the eighth when they used an RBI single to bring the lead back down to two.

Ray-Patrick Didder walked to lead off the ninth, and when he took off to steal second four pitches later, Raphael Pelletier lined a single into left field, scoring Didder from first. Tyler Jeans then struck out three straight Goldeyes, ending the late push for the visitors and locking down the save.

The RedHawks have won five of their last six games and won their first one-run game Saturday since a season-opening 4-3 win in Cleburne on May 14.

The RedHawks are back in action when they look to clinch the series victory against the Goldeyes on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 1 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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