Dillon Thomas Notches 5 RBIs in Loss to Kansas City

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (10-15) dropped the series finale to the Kansas City Monarchs (15-9) 25-9 on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks were led by Dillon Thomas, who finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Jesus Lujano collected three hits as well, along with two runs and a double.

Tripp Clark added two hits and a walk, while Brian Fuentes went 3-for-5 at the plate.

Kansas City jumped out to an early 8-0 lead before tacking on three more between the fourth and the fifth inning. The RedHawks responded with seven runs of their own, scoring three in the fifth and four in the seventh. The Monarchs extended their lead with big innings in the eighth and ninth.

Kolby Kiser and Cam Cunnings both went three innings in relief while recording five strikeouts.

Over the three-game series against Kansas City, the RedHawks scored 37 runs on 49 hits.

The RedHawks are back in action tomorrow night as the Fargo Woodchippers. First pitch against the Winnipeg Goldeyes is set for 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.







American Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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