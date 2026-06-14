Milkmen Come Back, Defeat Chicago

Published on June 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs dropped the opening game of their series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 9-6 on Friday night.

The Dogs had a slow start offensively, which allowed Milwaukee to maintain a one run lead until the fourth inning when Derek Maiben hit an infield ground ball that allowed Jaxx Groshans to score, tying the game at one apiece. The Dogs would take advantage of three Milkmen errors paired with two base hits to produce a four-run fourth inning that placed the Dogs firmly in the driver's seat.

The Milkmen cut the lead in half on a solo home run by Delvin Perez, but the Dogs pulled away once more thanks to a two-run home run by rookie CJ Cepicky that made the score 6-2. This was Cepicky's first professional home run.

This lead would be short-lived for Chicago. After the Dogs' starter, Steven Lacey, was relieved in the seventh inning, the Milkmen put together a five-run inning that put them ahead, 7-6. Milwaukee would go on to add two more runs, and the Dogs were unable to mount a late comeback.

The Dogs will look to even the series on Saturday, June 13. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.







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