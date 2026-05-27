RailCats Bats Go Silent in 7-1 Loss

Published on May 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Winnipeg Goldeyes arrived in Gary for a threegame series against the RailCats. Grant Cherry started the game for Gary while he faced the crafty left-hander Kevin Vaupel to open up the series.

Cherry opened strong, retiring the first six batters he faced. But in the third inning, after issuing a pair of walks, Winnipeg capitalized to take the first lead of the night. Noah Marcelo cracked a double into left field to give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead and with two outs Roby Enriquez hit a ball up the middle to plate two. The Goldyes would score one more run to extend their lead to four.

Gary's lone run came in the bottom of the fifth on Nick Podkul's second home run of the season. Winnipeg responded an inning later with Jiandido Tromp crushed a two-run home run to put the score at 6-1. The fish got one more insurance run in the ninth to put the final at 7-1.

Vaupel got his first win by going seven innings allowing one run with no walks and four strikeouts. Cherry suffered his second loss as he went five innings and all four runs were scored in the lengthy third inning.

The series with the Goldeyes continues tomorrow with Opening Day starter Deyni Olivero pitching against the veteran Landen Bourassa. First pitch is slated for 6:45 and can the stream can be found on AABaseball.Tv.

The RailCats will have six more games at home with a full slate weekend theme nights, check out the promotional schedule by clicking the link Promotional Schedule and buy your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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