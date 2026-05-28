Olivero Tosses Quality Outing, RailCats Even Series

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary,IN) In the second game of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the 'Cats after dropping the first game of the series had a chance to force a third-straight rubber.

Korry Howell led off the first inning with an infield hit. Cooper Weiss executed a proper sacrifice bunt to move Howell into scoring position, and after Bourassa committed his first error of the night, Elvis Peralta came up with two runners in scoring position and no outs. Peralta went deep enough for a sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the game, giving the RailCats the early lead.

After a scoreless first inning for Olivero, the Goldeyes tied the game in the second. An Adam Hall walk followed by a Jiandido Tromp double to left field brought in Winnipeg's only run.

In a headtohead sequence, the RailCats manufactured their second run in similar fashion. An Olivier Basabe base hit was followed by a Colin Summerhill sacrifice bunt and Howell delivered an RBI single up the middle. Bourassa committed two errors on sacrifice bunt attempts, allowing the lead runner to reach third base both times.

In the top of the eighth, Coats entered the game with two outs and runners on second and third. He induced a ground ball to second, and Nick Podkul made the play at first to preserve the lead.

Coats then finished the game in the top of the ninth with a threeup, threedown inning to secure the RailCats victory and force a rubber match in tomorrow's series finale. Deyni Olivero got the win going six innings allowing just one earned run. Bourassa through a complete game striking out 10 and no earned runs.

Tomorrow Peyton Long will start the rubber match for the 4-7 RailCats and Mitchell Lambson will go for the 5-6 Goldeyes. Baseball bingo will be played tomorrow at the Steel Yard and a livestream will be provided on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will have six more games at home with a full slate weekend theme nights, check out the promotional schedule by clicking the link Promotional Schedule and buy your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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