Goldeyes' Bats Break out in Win over Milkmen

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Max Murphy of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Anthony Buziak) Max Murphy of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Anthony Buziak)

WINNIPEG, MB - Second baseman Adam Hall celebrated his 27th birthday in style as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (2-5) defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 9-2 at Blue Cross Park Friday evening.

Milwaukee (5-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when third baseman Michael Hallquist stole third and came home on a throwing error.

Goldeyes centre fielder Noah Marcelo led off the bottom of the first with a home run to left field - his second in as many games, evening the score at 1-1.

Winnipeg went ahead by a run in the second when Hall scampered home on a wild pitch.

The Milkmen tied the contest at 2-2 in the top of the third inning on a line drive base hit to left by second baseman Andy Blake that drove in centre fielder Alec Olund.

From there on, it was all Goldeyes. In the bottom half of the third, Winnipeg crossed the plate four times. First, Hall lined a single to centre to bring home right fielder Max Murphy. Then shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder belted a three-run home run to left field that increased the lead to 6-2.

Hall hit a single to centre in the bottom of the fourth that knocked in first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam to give the Goldeyes a 7-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Hall notched his fourth hit and third run batted in of the evening with a base hit to left that plated third baseman Ramón Bramasco. Later in the frame, designated hitter Jiandido Tromp drew a bases-loaded walk to round out the scoring at 9-2 Goldeyes.

Veteran left-hander Mitchell Lambson (W, 1-1) went six innings for Winnipeg, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three. Ryo Kohigashi (S, 1) earned a nine-out save. He gave up three hits and struck out four.

Milwaukee starter Solomon Bates exited the game due to injury with one out in the bottom of the second inning and was relieved by Eric Chalus (L, 1-1), who surrendered five runs on six hits in 2.2 innings.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. when the Milkmen will send southpaw Juan Díaz (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound against a starter whom the Goldeyes have yet to announce.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The weekend's highlights include a Faith Night on Saturday, and Sunday Family Fun Day/Winnipeg Transit Appreciation Day on Sunday.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from May 23, 2026

Goldeyes' Bats Break out in Win over Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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