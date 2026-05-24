Dogs' Offense Quiet as They Lose Third Straight
Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Chicago Dogs News Release
The Chicago Dogs managed just one hit tonight in a 4-2 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game Two of their three-game series.
Josh Rehwaldt connected on a solo home run off Dwayne Marshall in the third inning to put the Canaries up 1-0. The lead would extend to 2-0 before Jacob Maiben scored Aaron Altherr on a sacrifice fly, cutting the lead in half in the fifth. In the sixth inning, Giovanni DiGiacomo had the Dogs only hit of the ball game, a solo homerun to right, tying the game a 2 apiece.
It stayed 2-2 until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Michael Curriale hit a slow ground ball down the third base line that hit a seam in the turf and bounced away from Dogs third baseman Derek Maiben, scoring Joe Vos and Anthony Hall and putting the Canaries up for good.
The Dogs wasted a terrific outing by Marshall who worked the first six innings, allowing just five hits and two runs, walking one and striking out six.
The loss drops the Dogs to 3-5, while Sioux Falls improved to 7-2 with the win. The final game of the Dogs six game road trip is tomorrow at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:05pm. Eric Lin will make his second start of the year for Chicago, while Garrett Martin gets the ball for Sioux Falls.
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