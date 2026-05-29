RailCats Bats Explode in Bottom of the Third, Win Series over Fish

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats took on the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the rubber match, with Peyton Long starting for the Cats and Mitch Lambson on the mound for Winnipeg. This was the third straight series where the RailCats would finish it out in a rubber match.

In the first inning, a walk to Cooper Weiss followed by an Elvis Peralta single set up a Nick Podkul sacrifice fly, putting the Cats on the board early. The Goldeyes tied the game in the third and took the lead and two out hits from Noah Marcelo and Ramon Bramasco.

The RailCats immediately answered with a six-run surge as they batted around the lineup. The rally began with a Weiss single, followed by a pair of walks, and with the bases loaded Suozzi hit his second double down the left field line to make it 3-2. They would score four more and built a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth the 'Cats got two more runs and Winnipeg scratched one across for the final total to come out to 9-3. Peyton Long delivered a second-straight quality outing allowing just two earned runs with five strikeouts and no walks. Lambson suffered the loss allowing five earned runs in five innings of work.

The RailCats and Goldeyes both end the night 5-7 on the season. Gary will welcome in the Cleburne Railroaders for a rematch from the series last weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 and it is Pucks and Pitches night, Jim Cornelison will be singing the National Anthem and that is Sponsored by Simko Industrial Fabricators.

The RailCats will have four more games at home with a full slate weekend theme nights, check out the promotional schedule by clicking the link Promotional Schedule and buy your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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