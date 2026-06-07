RailCats Can't Stop Kansas City Bats, Suffer 17-3 Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Kansas City, KS) The second game of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats featured a pitching matchup of Grant Cherry facing former St. Louis Cardinal Dakota Hudson. The 'Cats took game one 11-3 and have the chance to get their winning streak to five-straight.

The Monarchs struck first in the bottom of the first. With two outs Kansas City worked a walk and it was Saul Garza and Austin Callahan belting back-to-back home runs to make it 3-0. The Monarchs scored runs on hits from Hudson Head and the score was 5-0.

The RailCats were able to smack eight hits against Hudson but only managed to score one run on a ground out from Colin Summerhill. In the bottom of the sixth the Monarchs would score nine runs to break the game wide open. The final was 17-3 to end the RailCats four-game winning streak.

The 'Cats now sit at 11-9 with the Monarchs going to 13-7 on the season. Deyni Olivero will take the ball for Gary as he faces off against Ryan Garcia. The rubber match is slated for 1:05 and a livestream can be found on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will be back home to face the Milwaukee Milkmen with a few theme nights such as Pajama Night, Boiler Up Night and Cream and Crimson Night. Tickets can be found on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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