DockHounds Launch "We Win - You Win" Ticket Offer Following Franchise-Record Winning Streak

Published on June 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds are inviting fans to join the excitement as the team rides a franchise-record 12-game winning streak into Saturday night's matchup against the Chicago Dogs.

To celebrate the historic run, the DockHounds have announced a special fan appreciation promotion called "We Win - You Win."

Here's how it works:

If the DockHounds defeat the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night, every fan in attendance with a paid ticket will receive a special redemption code that can be used to claim up to four complimentary tickets for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game at DockHounds Ballpark.

"We wanted to find a way to reward our fans, especially since we've been on the road for so much of the streak, for being part of this incredible run," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Lake Country DockHounds. "The energy at the ballpark has been electric, and this promotion gives fans another reason to come out, support the team, and hopefully celebrate another DockHounds victory together."

The DockHounds' 12-game winning streak is the longest in franchise history and has helped propel the club to one of the hottest starts in the American Association this season.

Saturday's game against the Chicago Dogs is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Fans who purchase tickets and attend the game will automatically qualify for the promotion. If the DockHounds win, redemption details and ticket claim instructions will be emailed directly to eligible ticket holders following the game.

For tickets and additional information, visit the DockHounds ticket office or purchase online.







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