Explorers Take the First Two Games in Winnipeg

Published on June 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers' Cade Marquardt in action

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers' Cade Marquardt in action(Sioux City Explorers)

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - A Sioux City (10-12) scored seven unanswered runs to erase an early deficit and beat Winnipeg (9-12) 7-4 on Saturday night. The victory gives the Explorers the first two games of the series and guarantees a series win.

Manager Steve Montgomery added, "...we got going and just found a way. We gave them four runs, but credit to the gentlemen for digging deep and finding a way."

Winnipeg threatened immediately in the first. With two runners in scoring position, franchise RBI king Max Murphy beat out an infield single to score Ramon Bramasco for a 1-0 lead. Roby Enríquez followed with a groundout to second to bring in another, making it 2-0.

In the third, Henry George extended his hitting streak to eight games with a triple to right for just the Explorers' second triple of the season. However, Sioux City couldn't cash him in after Austin Davis struck out looking.

Winnipeg added on in the bottom half. With two outs, Keshawn Lynch ripped a two - run double to push the lead to 4-0.

The Explorers loaded the bases in the fourth on two singles and a walk, but Dillon Tatum and Jackson Mayo struck out to end the threat.

Winnipeg starter Ryo Kohigashi made his first start since 2024 with Québec and was sharp, tossing four scoreless innings with three hits and six strikeouts.

Things looked bleak, but everything changed once the Winnipeg bullpen took over.

In the fifth, the first two Sioux City hitters reached against reliever Jack Seward. Zac Vooletich, coming off a four - RBI night, smashed a two - run double into the alley to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Moments later, Alberto Osuna launched a game - tying homer to left - center. In the span of three batters, Sioux City had erased a four - run hole.

Tatum opened the sixth with a solo home run to give the X's their first lead at 5-4. Sioux City then loaded the bases again, and this time they cashed in. Vooletich lined an RBI single to right to make it 6-4 and Osuna drew a bases - loaded walk to extend the lead to 7-4.

The Explorers had completely flipped the game with a relentless and timely offensive surge.

The trio of Ryan Beaird, Ben DeTaeye, and Tahnaj Thomas was outstanding.

The three combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three Goldeyes to protect the lead. Their dominance ensured Winnipeg never mounted a serious comeback threat.

Sioux City wraps up the three - game series looking for a sweep at Winnipeg on Sunday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Elliot Good and Zac Vooletich had their seventh multi-hit games.

-Zac Vooletich has seven RBI in the series.

-Sioux City did not steal a base in the game and were 0-for-1. They did belt two home runs.

-The win was the fifth straight win for Sioux City in Winnipeg.

-Sioux City is 9-4 when hitting a home run.

-Alberto Osuna leads the team with his 5th home run of the season.

-Ben DeTaeye retired all three batters he faced and dropped his ERA to 0.53

By: Andrew Della Piana

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