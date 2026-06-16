Explorers Roll to 13-3 Win

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Fresh off the first home series win of the season, Sioux City (14-16) carried that momentum straight into Sioux Falls (15-15) and delivered a commanding 13-3 victory.

The X's were forced into a seven - arm effort after scheduled starter Ben DeTaeye had his contract purchased earlier in the day by the Texas Rangers organization.

Sioux City exploded for three runs in the top of the first. Henry George opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly, Alberto Osuna followed with an RBI single, and Braulio Vasquez came home from third when Sioux Falls threw down to second trying to catch Osuna stealing. The inning also featured five stolen bases.

Sioux Falls briefly answered in the second on a Chris Kwitzer RBI single, but the Explorers kept manufacturing.

In the third, George doubled, Vasquez moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt, and Osuna lifted another sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-1. George kept things rolling in the fourth with a two - out single, and Zac Vooletich followed by launching a two - run homer to left for his third of the season to stretch the advantage to 6-1.

The Canaries pushed back in the bottom half as Ryan Beaird issued three walks, including one with the bases loaded, trimming the lead to 6-3. That was as close as they would get.

Sioux City answered with another three - run frame in the sixth, highlighted by a two - run single from George and an RBI groundout from Vasquez to make it 9-3.

The seventh inning belonged to each end of the order.

Cade Marquardt lined an RBI single to center, and Austin Davis followed with a two - run homer to left as part of a five - hit afternoon. Davis finished 5 - for - 6, becoming the first Explorer with a five - hit game since Justin Connell on August 19, 2024.

By the time the inning ended, Sioux City had pushed the lead to 12-3.

Zane Denton added the final blow in the eighth with a solo home run, capping seven unanswered runs to close out the game and sealing a dominant road win for the Explorers.

Sioux City continues the three - game set at Sioux Falls on Tuesday. First pitch for game two is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. The game will also air locally in KTIV in Sioux City. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The season series is tied at two game apiece with Sioux Falls

-The X's belted three home runs in the game the second time they have hit three in a game.

-Sioux City had a true bullpen day. The team used seven pitchers to complete the win.

-The Explorers swiped five bases in the first inning and eight in the game.

-Zane Denton hit his first home run as an Explorer,

-Austin Davis went 5-for-6 in the game.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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