Canaries Hold off Kansas City in Series Finale

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries jumped out to an early lead and held off a late Kansas City charge to top the Monarchs 8-6 Sunday at the Birdcage.

Kansas City opened the scoring with a first inning sacrifice fly but the Birds struck for three runs in the bottom of the second and never trailed after that. TJ Racherbaumer scored on a wild pitch and Anthony Hall drove in two with his league-leading fifth triple.

The Canaries added two more runs in the third inning on RBI singles from Trevor Achenbach and Joe Vos before Michael Curialle blasted a leadoff homerun to start the bottom of the fourth.

The 6-1 score held until Kansas City fought back with three runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Birds responded with a pair of run-scoring singles from Hall and Anthony Sharkas in the bottom half to build an 8-4 lead after eight innings.

The Monarchs opened the top of the ninth with a pair of solo homeruns but Charlie Hasty retired the next three batters to earn his sixth save.

Dylan Kirkeby allowed a run on two hits and fanned five over five innings to earn the win while Hall finished 3-5 with three runs batted in. Sharkas and Mike Hart each tallied two hits as the Birds improve to 15-14 overall. The Canaries return to action Monday morning at 11:05am as they open a three-game home series against Sioux City.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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