Goldeyes Outlast RedHawks in 10-Inning Thriller

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Adam Hall of the Winnipeg Goldeyes slides into second

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Adam Hall of the Winnipeg Goldeyes slides into second(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-16) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 13-10 in a wild ten-inning contest Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

After surrendering a four-run lead for the second time in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Goldeyes scored three times in the top of the tenth, then kept Fargo-Moorhead (12-16) from replying in the bottom of the frame.

The RedHawks got things started in the bottom of the third when left fielder Jairus Richards hit a two-run double to left field that scored third baseman Brian Fuentes and shortstop Aidan Byrne.

Winnipeg got one run back in the top of the fourth inning on right fielder Max Murphy's two-out solo home run to right-centre field that made it 2-1.

The Goldeyes tied the score an inning later when designated hitter Jiandido Tromp homered to right, and they took a 3-2 lead moments later when first baseman Roby Enríquez scored on a fielding error after left fielder Keshawn Lynch doubled into the left-field corner.

The visitors added three more in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead, with all the scoring coming with two outs in the inning. Tromp lined a base hit to right field that drove in third baseman Ramón Bramasco, then Enríquez doubled down the left-field line to plate catcher Kevin García and Tromp.

For the first of two times Sunday, Fargo-Moorhead tied the game with four runs of its own in the bottom of the seventh. First, right fielder Dillon Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to centre field that brought home centre fielder Andy Nelson. Then, second baseman Colby Wilkerson lined a single to right that drove in Byrne and Richards. Finally, designated hitter José Sermo crossed the plate as the result of a two-out throwing error to make it 6-6.

Winnipeg struck for four in the top of the ninth to take a 10-6 lead. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo singled up the middle to bring in second baseman Adam Hall. Murphy blooped a single into shallow centre to score Marcelo, then came around on García's sacrifice fly to left field. Before the inning was through, Tromp lined a base hit to right that drove in Bramasco.

In the bottom of the inning, the RedHawks erased their second four-run deficit of the afternoon on back-to-back home runs by Wilkerson - a three-run shot to right - and catcher Carlos Amaya.

The Goldeyes, playing their second extra-inning game in four days, finally enjoyed some timely hitting in the bonus frame. Marcelo lined a single to centre that drove in Lynch and Hall to make the score 12-10 before scoring on Bramasco's base hit to centre field.

Fargo-Moorhead brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the tenth, but Eli Saul (W, 1-0) gave Winnipeg the shutdown inning it had been looking for most of the afternoon.

Mitchell Lambson started for the Goldeyes and worked six innings. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four. Dominic Hambley, Quinn Waterhouse, and Derrick Cherry followed out of the bullpen before Saul entered to record the final out in the ninth and then worked a scoreless tenth.

Angelo Cabral (L, 1-1) pitched the tenth for the RedHawks, their fifth reliever of the day. Wyatt Cheney started and gave up six runs - five earned - on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Winnipeg stole six bases, including three by Hall and two by Marcelo. Eight Goldeyes had at least one hit, with Bramasco and Tromp notching four apiece.

The four-game series at Newman Outdoor Field concludes Monday at 7:02 p.m. with Arij Fransen (0-2, 7.00 ERA) expected to take the mound for Winnipeg. Fellow right-hander Bryce Brassfield (1-0, 2.57 ERA) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:35 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs visit Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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