RedHawks-Goldeyes Suspended Monday Night

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Monday night has been suspended due to rain.

The game will be resumed the next time Winnipeg comes to Fargo on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from its stopping point in the top of the fourth inning.

You can view the RedHawks ticket policy for additional information on exchanging tickets from tonight's game here.

The RedHawks will return to Newman Outdoor Field after a six-game road trip on Monday, June 22, for a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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