RailCats and Dogs Agree to Four-Player Swap
Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats have announced that they have struck a deal with the Chicago Dogs in a four-player swap. The Dogs will receive RHP Grant Cherry, J.C. Flowers and Cade Herrmann. The RailCats in return will acquire 2025 East All-Star RHP Jacob DeLabio.
DeLabio is 6-5 relief pitcher from Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Astros and made it to double-A Corpus Christi. He has spent the last two seasons with the Dogs and last year he had 11 saves, so far this year he has a 5.74 ERA, striking out 24 batters and walking just nine.
The RailCats and the Dogs start a series tonight at the Steel Yard. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM and tickets are available on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the park at 219-882-2255. A livestream will also be provided on AABaseball.tv.
American Association Stories from June 15, 2026
- RailCats and Dogs Agree to Four-Player Swap - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Emergency Start Doesn't Slow Down Hounds - Lake Country DockHounds
- Dogs Swept by Milkmen - Chicago Dogs
- Goldeyes Outlast RedHawks in 10-Inning Thriller - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gary SouthShore Railcats Stories
- RailCats and Dogs Agree to Four-Player Swap
- Olivero Outduels Ash, RailCats Claim Series
- RailCats Can't Overcome Five-Run Second by Kane County
- Three Home Runs Powers RailCats to 10-3 Win over Cougars
- Three Home Runs Powers RailCats to 10-3 Win over Cougars