RailCats and Dogs Agree to Four-Player Swap

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats have announced that they have struck a deal with the Chicago Dogs in a four-player swap. The Dogs will receive RHP Grant Cherry, J.C. Flowers and Cade Herrmann. The RailCats in return will acquire 2025 East All-Star RHP Jacob DeLabio.

DeLabio is 6-5 relief pitcher from Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Astros and made it to double-A Corpus Christi. He has spent the last two seasons with the Dogs and last year he had 11 saves, so far this year he has a 5.74 ERA, striking out 24 batters and walking just nine.

The RailCats and the Dogs start a series tonight at the Steel Yard. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM and tickets are available on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the park at 219-882-2255. A livestream will also be provided on AABaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.