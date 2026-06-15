Canaries Can't Overcome Sioux City's Hot Start

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux City jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 13-3 at the Birdcage on Monday.

The Explorers scored three times in the top of the first inning before Chris Kwitzer answered with an RBI single in the home half of the second.

Sioux City got that run back in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly and each team scored twice in their portion of the fourth. The Explorers belted a two-run homer in the top half before Kwitzer drew a bases loaded walk and a second run scored on a groundout.

Sioux City would tack on seven unanswered runs the rest of the way as the Birds dip back to the .500 mark at 15-15 overall.

Kwitzer, Anthony Hall, Trevor Achenbach and Anthony Sharkas each finished with two hits to lead the Canaries offensively. The two teams resume their three-game series Tuesday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2026

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