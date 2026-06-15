DeTaeye Headed to Texas

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Ben DeTaeye

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Ben DeTaeye(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that left-handed pitcher Ben DeTaeye has been transferred to the Texas Rangers organization. The Clive, Iowa native is the 35th player moved since Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery took over the reins of the ball club in 2014. DeTaeye joins L.J. Waco who was transferred to the Washington Nationals on May 20 as the second player transferred this season.

Ben DeTaeye has locked down the late innings this season for the Sioux City bullpen. The lefty has allowed just two earned runs in 20 innings while striking out 23. He is 1-0 out of the pen, posting a 0.90 ERA and leading the relief corps in strikeouts and innings pitched.

DeTaeye is in his second season with the Explorers, joining the club last season after wrapping up his college career at the University of Iowa. He made his professional debut with Sioux City in 2025, pitching in 22 games with a 1.45 ERA in 22 relief appearances. The lefty would strike out 32 in 31 innings while picking up two wins out of the pen in 2025.

DeTaeye got off to a hot start for the X's in 2025, allowing just one earned run in his first eight games over nine innings. He had another strong stretch during the Explorers run in the month of August. DeTaeye surrendered just three earned runs in 11 games over 20.2 innings over the last full month of the season with 18 strikeouts.

DeTaeye picked up his first career win on August 13 in a 2-1 win for Sioux City over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on the road in Fargo. He threw two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts as the X's broke a ninth-inning tie to go on to the win. DeTaeye would allow just five earned runs all season in 31 innings with 20 walks. He would post a 1.194 WHIP during the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old DeTaeye joined the Explorers after finishing his collegiate baseball career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In three seasons, the six-foot left-hander appeared in 51 games, making four starts. He finished his amateur career with a 4-6 record with a 4.77 ERA across 71.2 innings, where he struck out 100 batters and walked 50. During his senior season with the Hawkeyes, DeTaeye finished 0-5 with a 4.89 ERA across 35 innings, where he punched out a career-high 51 batters.

DeTaeye started his collegiate career at Iowa Central Community College as a two-way player. In his only full season in 2021, he made six appearances, pitching to a 2-1 record with a 2.08 ERA. He also hit .242 with two home runs, five doubles and 29 RBI. DeTaeye made one appearance as a freshman in the abbreviated 2020 season.

At West Des Moines Valley High School, DeTaeye was a multi-time All-State and All-Conference selection. In his junior season in 2018, he led his team to a conference championship and a state semifinal appearance.

The Explorers began a six game road trip with a 11-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries earlier today. The series continues tomorrow with game two of the three game series at 6:35 p.m. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

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