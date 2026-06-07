Monarchs Have Record Breaking Night

Published on June 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - An historical night for Kansas City as they set a franchise record for most hits in a game (20) to go with a 17-3 rout over Gary Southshore.

The Monarchs wasted no time to get on the board in the first inning. Saul Garza has been on fire in this series and cranked a two-run shot to open up the scoring. Just a batter later, Austin Callahan saw the first pitch and put a solo homer the opposite field while doing it on his birthday. It was a rapid 3-0 start and that was only the beginning for Kansas City.

In the third inning, KC would tack on the fourth run after Garza singled to bring in Hudson Head. He roped a ball to right field and Garza scored. Two frames later in the fifth, Head was back at it again when he drilled an RBI double into left center field while Marcus Smith scored.

After Gary scored a run in the top of the sixth, that is when the Monarchs blew the game wide open in the bottom half of the inning. After Brady Lindsly and Josh Bissonette recorded a hit, Sahid Valenzuela ripped a liner up the middle to bring in Lindsly. Grant Richardson joined the party with an RBI single and Bissonette glided home. It was a 7-1 advantage and they would not stop there. A wild pitch brought home Valenzuela and Smith grounded out to first while Richardson crossed home plate. Garza could not be stopped and he cranked a solo shot to left field to go with his second homer of the night, three in the past two games. The Monarchs would cycle through the batting order and tack on four more runs all on RBI singles from Lindsly, Valenzuela, and Richardson. It was a nine-run inning and they took a commanding 14-1 advantage.

The bats were on fire all night, but this pitching staff continued to put up another terrific performance led by Dakota Hudson. The once big leaguer said, "I think I was trying to match the aggression that the offense had from the previous day. Trusting Brady (Lindsly) on what he saw and we had a good plan going into it. Like I said, defense was crazy good today. So just leaning on those guys and letting them do their thing and part of a total complete game."

It was a night where the Monarchs hit everything that came their way and Head provided that again in the seventh frame. He drove a ground rule double into right field to allow Garza to cross home plate. He talks about his approach at the plate, "I been putting good swings on ball, was just trying to stay patient, and found the barrel today. It felt good to cash on what I felt like good work, good swings, (and) for it to come into fruition felt good." They tacked on three more tallies.

It was the best offensive performance output since 2024 as Kansas City tied the franchise record with 17 runs. Every player up to bat tonight recorded a hit while all but two batters, had multi-hit games. The series is up for grabs as the Monarchs and Railcats will square off in the rubber match at 1:05 tomorrow afternoon.







American Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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