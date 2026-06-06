RailCats Three Home Runs Power Way to 11-3 Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Kansas City, KS) The Gary SouthShore RailCats moved on to their next series against the Kansas City Monarchs after a complete sweep of the Sioux City Explorers. The Monarchs headed into the game having won five-straight and finished a sweep of their own against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Kansas City starter new Monarch right-hander Jimmy Endersby, he struck out two RailCats in the top of the first but the top of the second the RailCats struck back. Camryn Williams led-off with a home run to left field, with two runners on Kevin Watson Jr crushed on to right field for his first home run, and Korry Howell belted a ball to center to make it 6-0 RailCats.

RailCats starter Matt Reitz was now pitching with a big lead. The Monarchs got a run from a solo home run hit by Saul Garza to make it 6-1. Williams and Jake Gunther added two runs in the top of the fifth to move the 'Cats ahead 8-1.

The RailCats offensive onslaught continued in the sixth and seventh and after seven innings the RailCats had a 11-2 lead. Reitz would record a quality outing and the win after he allowed two runs. Cade Herrmann went the final three innings and got his first professional save and the RailCats now have their second four-game winning streak in two weeks.

The RailCats record goes to 11-8 and have won eight of the last nine games. Kansas City's winning streak ended and their record goes to 12-7. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:35 and it will be Grant Cherry pitching for Gary and KC will have Dakota Hudson. A stream is available on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will be back home to face the Milwaukee Milkmen with a few theme nights such as Pajama Night, Boiler Up Night and Cream and Crimson Night. Tickets can be found on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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