RailCats Open Roadtrip with 6-2 Win over Sioux City

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats packed it up and hit the road and headed out to Sioux City to kickoff a roadtrip against the Explorers. The RailCats came in 7-8 after they won back-to-back series wins.

Sioux City got off to a great start with a walk and a couple of hits to drive in Austin Davis and make it 1-0. The Explorers starter Joshua Landry went three-scoreless and then in the top of the fourth with runners on first and third, Camryn Williams laid down a bunt to score the first 'Cats run. With Joe Suozzi on second, Nick Podkul lined a ball into left field to move the RailCats ahead 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Cooper Weiss singled the opposite to bring in a huge insurance run for the RailCats making it 3-1. In the bottom of the sixth after a single and a double off the wall, the Explorers had runners had second and third with no outs. Zac Vooletich grounded out to cut the lead to one, but RailCats starter Deyni Olivero got a popout and a flyout to get out of the inning with the RailCats leading 3-2.

Gary pulled away in the top of the seventh inning when Weiss again had an RBI hit. With runners on second and third and two outs, Suozzi hit one back to center to cap a three-run inning and give the RailCats their largest lead of the game 6-2.

Olivero would bow out after a second consecutive quality start and the bullpen would bridge him and the RailCats the win, final was 6-2. The RailCats go to 8-8 and have won five of their last six games and will be back in action tomorrow with Peyton Long facing off against right-hander Peniel Otano. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the steam can be found on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will be back home to face the Milwaukee Milkmen with a few theme nights such as Pajama Night, Boiler Up Night and Cream and Crimson Night. Tickets can be found on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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