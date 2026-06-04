Dogs Kick off Wisconsin Road Trip with 5-2 W in Milwaukee

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







After a fun six-game homestand where the Dogs walked away with four wins, Chicago hit the road on Tuesday evening for the first of six games in the state of Wisconsin, beginning with three against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Regi Grace Jr. made his fourth and best start of the season, as he tossed seven innings, allowing just two runs on eight hits and no walks. Keoni Cavaco followed that up with two thirds of an inning, with Jacob DeLabio earning a four-out save. The Dogs have relied heavily on starting pitching as of late, and this game was no exception. With Keoni coming back from injury, the future of the 2026 Dogs pitching staff looks bright.

Offensively, the Dogs struck early and often. Gio DiGiacomo got the scoring started early with a two-run single in the third inning, driving the Maiben twins in from second and third base. Tyreque Reed then added to that total in the fifth inning, smoking his first home run of the season to left-center field, a two-run shot that gave the Dogs a 4-0 lead. Jaxx Groshans, who was next up to bat, proceeded to swat his seventh home run of the season, pushing the lead to 5-0. The bullpen would hold on to secure a 5-2 win.

The Dogs continue their series against Milwaukee on Wednesday evening, before finishing things up at Franklin Field on Thursday. They'll then head up to Lake Country to take on the DockHounds for three games, before heading home to Impact Field on Tuesday, June 9th.

Andres Diaz gets the start on Wednesday, looking to follow up an impressive complete game effort in his last start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm CST. All Dogs games can be streamed for free on aabasebal.tv.







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