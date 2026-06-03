Saltdogs' Comeback Falls Just Short

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Tanner O'Tremba slides home

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Tanner O'Tremba slides home(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped a 10-9 contest to the Lake Country DockHounds in American Association baseball action, Wednesday at Haymarket Park. Lincoln trailed 7-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, before both teams went on a late-game scoring spree which saw the DockHounds hold on for the victory. Lake Country recorded a franchise-record ninth straight win, while Lincoln dropped its third in a row.

Lake Country (13-5) scored ten runs, off twelve hits, and committed no errors, while stranding ten base runners. Lincoln (5-13) plated nine runs, with six hits, had one error, and left three runners on base. The "Fun-In-The-Sun" game was played in three hours and twelve minutes, in front of 2,872 fans.

The DockHounds started the scoring by plating three runs in the top of the second inning. With one out, Jack Blomgren hit a solo home run off Lincoln starter Foster Pace, to make the score, 1-0. Then, Drey Dirksen was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Ray Zuberer singled. Then, Ripken Reyes singled, scoring Dirksen, to make it 2-0. The next batter, Dom Johnson, hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Zuberer, to put Lake Country ahead, 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, Lake Country added another run. With two outs, Ray Zuberer singled, then took second on a balk. Ripken Reyes drew a walk. Then, Dom Johnson singled, scoring Zuberer, to make it a 4-0 Lake Country lead.

Lake Country added two more runs in the top of the sixth. With one out, Drey Dirksen drew a walk against Lincoln reliever Jack Hill. Then, Ray Zuberer doubled, scoring Dirksen, to make it 5-0. The next batter, Ripken Reyes, was hit by a pitch. Then, Dom Johnson reached on a fielder's choice, which drove home Zuberer, to make the score, 6-0.

The DockHounds added to the lead in the top of the seventh. Julio Carreras led off with a single. Then, Ryan Hernandez walked. The next batter, Joshua Mears singled, scoring Carreras, to make it a 7-0 Lake Country lead.

Lincoln finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh. Connor Bagineski led off the inning with a single, against Lake Country starter Connor Fenlong. Then, Cary Arbolida was hit by a pitch. After Jairo Pomares lined out to first, the DockHounds went to the bullpen and brought in Chris Jefferson. The next batter, Tanner O' Tremba, hit a long three-run home run to left field, to make the score, 7-3. Two batters later, Jack Dragum singled and took second on a wild pitch. Paul Myro drew a walk. Then, Jacob Morrow walked, to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Dragum, to make it 7-4. Then, Nick Shumpert singled, scoring Paul Myro, however, Jacob Morrow was thrown out at the plate, attempting to score, and inning ended with Lincoln trailing 7-5.

Lake Country got three runs back in the top of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Cael Chatham, Ripken Reyes led off with a walk. Then, Dom Johnson reached on an error, which put runners at second and third. The next batter, Julio Carreras, singled, scoring Reyes, to make the score, 8-5. Then, Ryan Hernandez singled, scoring Johnson, to make it a 9-5 DockHounds lead. Three batters later, facing Lincoln reliever David Shaw, Jack Blomgren hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Carreras, to put Lake Country up 10-5.

The Saltdogs battled back by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lake Country relief pitcher Jacob Pilarski, Connor Bagnieski, Cary Arbolida, Jairo Pomares, and Tanner O' Tremba all drew a base on balls, the latter of which scored Bagnieski, to make the score, 10-6. The DockHounds went to the bullpen and brought in Jacob Campbell. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, hit a two-rbi single to right, scoring Arbolida and Pomares, to make it 10-8. Then, Jack Dragum hit a sacrifice fly to right, plating O'Tremba, to make the score, 10-9, however, Lincoln would not get in closer in the inning.

After a scoreless top of the ninth, Nick Shumpert drew a one out walk against DockHounds closer Alan Carter. Shumpert stole second and third, however, Carter induced a pair of ground balls to the next two batters, to end the game.

Lake Country starter Connor Fenlong (2-0) earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings, giving up two runs, off two hits, struck out five and walked two. Chris Jefferson pitched 0.2 innings, yielding three runs, off three hits, and walked two. Jacob Pilarski faced four batters and did not record an out, getting tagged for four runs with four walks. Jacob Campbell pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Alan Carter (4) picked up the save, pitching 1.0 inning and walked one.

Lincoln starter Foster Pace (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, struck out one and walked two. Jeferson Figueroa worked 1.1 innings and struck out one. Jack Hill pitched 2.0 innings in his Saltdog and professional debut, giving up three runs, off four hits, and walked two. Cael Chatham pitched 0.1 inning, yielding three runs, off two hits, and walked two. David Shaw pitched 0.2 innings and struck out one. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Offensively for the DockHounds, Ripken Reyes was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Dom Johnson was 1-for-6 and drove in two runs. Julio Carreras was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Ryan Hernandez was 1-for-3 and drove home a run. Joshua Mears went 1-for-5 with an RBI. Jack Blomgren also was 1-for-5, with a solo home run. Ray Zuberer went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Tanner O' Tremba went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and four runs batted in. Calyn Halvorson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Jack Dragum was 2-for-3 and knocked in a run.

The final game of the series is Thursday night at Haymarket Park. LHP Greg Loukinen (1-1, 3.94 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Shane Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for Lake Country. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday night's game is THIRSTY THURSDAY! sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans can also get $2 OFF Draft Beers & Pepsi Fountain Sodas, plus they may purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. In addition, it's Lincoln's Best Places to Work Celebration hosted by Woods Aitken. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.