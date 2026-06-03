Goldeyes Drop Wednesday Matinee to Sioux Falls

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Eli Saul

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Eli Saul(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries (12-7) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-4 at Blue Cross Park Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls second baseman Trevor Achenbach opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a two-out, two-run home run to left field - his second in as many games.

Winnipeg (8-10) evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the same inning when left fielder Jiandido Tromp belted his third long ball of the season to left with right fielder Max Murphy aboard.

The Canaries regained the lead in the third when designated hitter Anthony Hall led off the inning with a home run to right field. They increased that advantage in the fifth with a pair of runs that made the score 5-2. First, centre fielder Joe Vos came home as the result of a throwing error. Then, right fielder Josh Rehwaldt drove in Hall with a base hit to centre.

Sioux Falls added two more in the top of the seventh on RBI singles by left fielder Anthony Sharkas and Rehwaldt that made the score 7-2.

The Canaries further extended their lead in the ninth inning. Sharkas scored on first baseman Mike Hart's double to right. Rehwaldt came in on Achenbach's fielder's choice, and catcher Scott Combs drove in Hart with a base hit to right that made it 10-2.

The Goldeyes mounted a modest rally in the bottom of the ninth. Catcher Kevin García punched a single through the right side to plate first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam before third baseman Ramón Bramasco's sacrifice fly to left field allowed shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder to come home with the game's final run.

Dylan Kirkeby (W, 1-0) allowed two runs on just two hits in 6 1/3 innings after entering the game in the second inning in relief of injured Sioux Falls starter Thomas Dorminy. Kirkeby struck out three and walked six.

Arij Fransen (L, 0-1) started for Winnipeg and gave up five runs - four earned - on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six and walked one. Tasker Strobel, Quinn Waterhouse, and Eli Saul appeared in relief.

The four-game series will conclude Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with right-hander Luke Boyd (2-1, 4.60 ERA) scheduled to start for the Goldeyes. Sioux Falls is expected to counter with Christian Edwards (1-0, 3.60 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Thursday is Lou Gehrig Awareness Night in support of the ALS Society of Manitoba. The Sioux City Explorers are Winnipeg's next opponent, with a weekend series beginning Friday. Friday is Goldie's Birthday and will be celebrated with post-game fireworks.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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