Rain Halts Goldeyes' Comeback Bid

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Raphaël Pelletier

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Anthony Buziak) Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Raphaël Pelletier(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Anthony Buziak)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries (11-7) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-8 in a rain-shortened contest at Blue Cross Park Tuesday evening.

The game was called after a 30-minute rain delay as the Canaries were about to bat in the top of the seventh inning.

Winnipeg (8-9) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly to left field by first baseman Roby Enríquez that brought in centre fielder Noah Marcelo.

Sioux Falls went ahead 2-1 in the top of the second on a two-out, two-run home run to left off the bat of second baseman Trevor Achenbach and would extend their lead to 3-1 in the third when first baseman Mike Hart singled to right field to drive in left fielder Anthony Sharkas.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the bottom of the third on a two-run home run to left by Marcelo - his sixth of the season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, second baseman Adam Hall doubled, stole third base, and scored on a throwing error to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead.

The Canaries erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth. First, Hart brought in right fielder Anthony Hall and Sharkas with a single to left field that made it 5-4 Sioux Falls. Then shortstop Michael Curialle hit a three-run home run to centre field to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

Sioux Falls added another in the sixth on a base hit to right field by Sharkas that plated centre fielder Joe Vos.

The Goldeyes nearly tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as the rain increased in intensity. Left fielder Jiandido Tromp singled home third baseman Ramón Bramasco before designated hitter T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled off the wall in left field to bring in right fielder Max Murphy and second baseman Keshawn Lynch to make it 9-7. Catcher Raphaël Pelletier then delivered a bloop single to shallow left that drove in Tromp that made the score 9-8 Canaries with the tying run at third base. However, Marcelo grounded out to shortstop to end the inning before the tarp was deployed.

Chase Gearing (W, 2-1) went 5 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs - five earned - on five hits. He struck out four and walked two.

For Winnipeg, Mitchell Lambson (L, 1-3) started and worked four innings, exiting in the fifth. He was charged with seven runs on six hits while striking out five and issuing four free passes. Ryo Kohigashi pitched the remaining two frames and surrendered two runs on three hits.

The four-game series continues Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. when right-hander Arij Fransen (0-0, 5.19 ERA) will take the mound for his second start of the season. Lefty Thomas Dorminy (1-1, 7.46 ERA) is Sioux Falls' scheduled starter.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 10:35 a.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Wednesday is the second of two School Day games - and a great opportunity for downtown workers to enjoy a long lunch at the ballpark. Thursday is Lou Gehrig Awareness Night in support of the ALS Society of Manitoba.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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