Rain Halts Goldeyes Game in Fargo

Published on June 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - Monday's American Association game at Newman Outdoor Field between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks was suspended due to rain and will be completed prior to the regularly scheduled contest in Fargo September 1.

The Goldeyes were batting in the fourth inning, trailing 11-1, when the tarp was deployed.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder Andy Nelson - Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks | Click here to download this image.

Winnipeg now heads to the Nebraska capital for a three-game, midweek series against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. Tuesday's matchup begins at 6:35 p.m., with the Goldeyes sending Luke Boyd (3-1, 4.25 ERA) to the mound. Lincoln is expected to counter with fellow right-hander Foster Pace (0-2, 7.36 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Saltdogs pay a return visit to Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







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