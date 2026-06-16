Late Home Run Defeats RailCats

Published on June 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats welcomed the Chicago Dogs into town for a new four-game series coming off a win against the Kane County Cougars. Frank Plesac made his first start for Gary and the Dogs pitched Jose Acuna.

The Dogs started the scoring in the top of the second when Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run blast and Tyreque Reed scored on a sacrifice fly. The RailCats chipped the way back into the game with Joe Suozzi driving in a run, Korry Howell scoring on a wild pitch, and Elvis Peralta tying the game on a sac fly.

Chicago took the lead back in the top of the seventh with an Ethan Wilder double, a hit by pitch with the bases loaded tied the game for the RailCats at four. Jacob Maiben hit a home run over the left field wall to make it 5-4. The RailCats had the tying run at second and couldn't drive in Suozzi and the RailCats lost game one by one.

Matt Reitz takes the mound for the RailCats for the second game tomorrow with the Dogs pitching former RailCat J.C. Flowers who was traded to the Dogs on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 and a livestream will be available on AABaseball.TV. Tomorrow is also Soccer Night at the park, tickets are available at Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.

The RailCats return home for seven-straight home games with a four-game set coming up against the Chicago Dogs and three more over the weekend facing off against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:45 and it is Mixer's on the Mound night. Tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 16, 2026

Late Home Run Defeats RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats

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