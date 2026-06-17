Canaries Storm Past Sioux City Behind Martin's Strong Start

Published on June 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries used a pair of big innings and a strong start from Garrett Martin to roll past rival Sioux City 11-3 Tuesday night at the Birdcage.

The Birds opened the scoring with five runs in the bottom of the third. Joe Vos singled with one out and Anthony Hall reached on an error. Michael Curialle drove in Vos with a single before Mike Hart walked to load the bases. Anthony Sharkas then cleared the bases with a triple and later scored on a Trevor Achenbach sacrifice fly.

The Explorers got one run back on a two-out solo homerun in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth via RBI double.

Sioux Falls was quick to respond, plating six runs in the sixth. Chris Kwitzer opened the frame with a bunt single before TJ Racherbaumer doubled. Mason Minzey walked to load the bases with nobody out and Vos smacked a two-run single to put the Canaries in front 7-2. Hall walked to reload the bases and Minzey came in to score on a fielder's choice. Hart followed with an RBI double and Kwitzer brought in two more with his second hit of the inning.

The Explorers could only muster a seventh inning sacrifice fly the rest of the way as the Canaries improve to 16-15 overall.

Martin allowed three runs over eight innings to earn his first Sioux Falls victory. Vos, Hart and Kwitzer led the offensive effort with two hits apiece. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Wednesday at 6:35pm.







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