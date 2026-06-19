Winnipeg Bats Break out in Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Adam Hall of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Lincoln Saltdogs) Adam Hall of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Lincoln Saltdogs)

LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-18) avoided a series sweep with an 8-1 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park Thursday evening.

The game was scoreless through four innings, with the Goldeyes striking first in the top of the fifth. Right fielder Max Murphy lined a single to left field that drove in first baseman Roby Enríquez to make the score 1-0.

Winnipeg added to the lead in the sixth. Catcher Kevin García led off the inning with a home run to right field before shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder and third baseman Ramón Bramasco scored on a fielding error on what should have been the third out.

Lincoln (12-18) scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out home run to left by right fielder Cary Arbolida.

The Goldeyes put the game out of reach with four more runs in the seventh. García gave Winnipeg a four-run lead with a bloop single to right that brought left fielder Keshawn Lynch home. García stole second and scored on the first of back-to-back doubles by designated hitter T.J. Schofield-Sam and Didder. Finally, Bramasco dropped a single into shallow left to plate Didder and make it an 8-1 ballgame.

Ryo Kohigashi (W, 1-1) was spectacular. The southpaw pitched eight innings, giving up one run on only five hits. He struck out eight and walked just one. Derrick Cherry came in to work the ninth and retired the side in order.

Haden Erbe (L, 2-2) started for the Saltdogs and exited after six innings. He surrendered four runs - two earned - on nine hits while striking out seven batters and walking a pair.

Every Goldeyes batter recorded at least one hit, with seven enjoying multi-hit games. García was three-for-five with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Both teams travel north overnight for a weekend series at Blue Cross Park, with Friday's opener getting underway at 7:00 p.m. Veteran lefty Mitchell Lambson (2-3, 7.26 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while right-hander Graham Edwards (1-2, 8.82 ERA) takes the ball for Lincoln.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

It will be a jam-packed weekend at the downtown Winnipeg ballpark. Friday, the Goldeyes will honour legendary broadcaster Scott Oake at a game that will feature post-game fireworks. Saturday, the team celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day, with a lucky fan winning a round-trip flight. Sunday is Father's Day and Sunday Family Fun Day. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free bucket hat. Not only can kids run the bases after the game, but they can also play catch with dad on the field!

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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