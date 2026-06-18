All-Star DeLabio Dealt to Gary, Hernandez Continues Triple Crown Pace; DeTaeye Transferred to Texas, Hansel to Colorado, MLB Partner League Highlights

Published on June 18, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - in the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball). All games, are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Former UW Milwaukee and Lake Country pitcher Luke Hansel's contract was transferred to the Colorado Rockies organization. He posted a 4-1 record over five starts, fanning 21 over 29 1/3 innings and sporting a 2.76 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP for the DockHounds.

Ryan Hernandez of Lake Country isn't messing around. He's still leading the three Triple Crown categories with a .394 batting average, 13 home runs and 39 RBI to date. His .496 on-base, .848 slugging and 1.344 OPS are also AAPB-bests.

A four-player deal, the most moved in a trade so far this season, was pulled off by Gary SouthShore and Chicago. The RailCats acquired 2025 East All-Star RHP Jacob DeLabio in exchange for RHP Grant Cherry, J.C. Flowers, and Cade Herrmann.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to promote healthy lifestyles by providing local youth with the opportunity to attend tonight's Gary SouthShore RailCats game.

Sioux City left-handed pitcher Ben DeTaeye has been transferred to the Texas Rangers organization. DeTaeye (1-0, 0.90 ERA) allowed just two earned runs in 20 innings while striking out 23 for the Explorers.

It's about an hour drive (depending on the time of day) from Kenosha, Wis., home of NCAA Division III Carthage College, to Rosemont, Ill. Righthander Brendan Roberts made that trip down I-94/294 this week, signing with the Chicago Dogs after 47 career appearances in 207 innings for the Firebirds.

The origins of Juneteenth trace back to Texas, and Cleburne is proud to celebrate the holiday on Friday with a giveaway of replica historic Cleburne Eagles jerseys at La Moderna Field

The Sioux City Explorers signed former Colorado Rockies infielder Warming Bernabel to a contract. Bernabel slashed .252/.288/.410 with four home runs in 40 games with the Colorado Rockies last year. Bernabel, though, was injured in his first X's at bat last Thursday and hasn't returned to the lineup.







American Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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