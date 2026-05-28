Bourassa Strong in Tough Luck Loss to RailCats

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GARY, IN - In a tightly contested pitching battle, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-6) had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Wednesday night, falling 2-1 at U.S. Steel Yard.

The RailCats (4-7) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as Korry Howell came in to score on an Elvis Peralta sacrifice fly.

Jiandido Tromp knotted things up 1-1 in the top of the second inning on an RBI double down the left field line, scoring Adam Hall from first base.

Gary SouthShore jumped back in front in the bottom of the fifth inning on a single from Howell that deflected off Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa's glove and into right field, scoring Olivier Basabe from third to make it 2-1.

Despite threatening in nearly every inning, Winnipeg was unable to plate a second run, as the 2-1 score held for the remainder of the contest.

Bourassa (L, 0-3) had an outstanding night but took the tough-luck loss for the Goldeyes. He allowed two runs (both unearned) on just five hits while striking out 10. He faced just four batters over the minimum and threw 71 strikes on 96 pitches and did not walk a batter.

Deyni Olivero (W, 1-2) was on the winning end of the pitchers' duel after throwing six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out one.

Jacob Coats picked up his first save of the season, coming on in the eighth inning, and did not surrender a hit.

The three-game series will conclude in Gary Thursday at 6:45 p.m. when Goldeyes lefty Mitchell Lambson (1-1, 8.68 ERA) takes on right-hander Peyton Long (1-1, 3.00).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:20 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday, June 1 to begin a season-long 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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