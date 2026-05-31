Cougars Calm Lincoln Offense in Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Connor Bagnieski on first against the Kane County Cougars

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Kane County Cougars) Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Connor Bagnieski on first against the Kane County Cougars(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Kane County Cougars)

Geneva, Illinois - Sunday afternoon, the Kane County Cougars defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 4-0, in American Association Baseball action. Lincoln out-hit the Cougars but could not come up with key hits with runners in scoring position in the series rubber game.

Kane County (10-5) scored four runs, off six hits, with no errors, and stranded six base runners. Lincoln (5-11) had no runs, with eight hits, no errors, and left eight runners on base.

The Cougars started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Facing Lincoln's Graham Edwards, make his Saltdogs starting debut, Armond Upshaw and Josh Allen both reached via hit by pitch. Then, Matt Bottcher drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Todd Lott, hit a two-run scoring single, to make the score 2-0. Two batters later, Claudio Finol hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Bottcher, to make it a 3-0 Cougars lead.

Kane County extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Josh Allen hit a solo home run to left field, to make the score 4-0, which would hold up the rest of the game.

Cougars' starter Westin Muir (2-1) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up six hits and struck out two. Logan Nissen pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out two. Art Warren pitched 1.0 inning, surrendered one hit, struck out one and walked two. Jake Gozzo pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Graham Edwards (0-1) took the loss, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up four runs, off four hits, struck out four, and walked four. Cael Chatham pitched 2.2 innings, yielding two hits.

Offensively for Kane County, Josh Allen was 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Todd Lott was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Claudio Finol went 1-for-4 with a RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Jairo Pomares was 2-for-3.

Lincoln will return home, and after an off-day Monday, they will begin a six-game homestand at Haymarket Park, beginning with a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds, Tuesday night. LHP Ryan Rembisz (0-2, 3.18 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Luke Hansel (2-1, 3.86 ERA) will be on the mound for Lake Country. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday's game is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Fans can get two tacos for $6. Also, they may receive $2 off popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. It will also be the 25th Season 2001 throwback night. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Connor Bagnieski on first against the Kane County Cougars

(Kane County Cougars)







American Association Stories from May 31, 2026

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