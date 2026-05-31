Erbe Spins Gem as Lincoln Evens Series with Cougars

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Kane County Cougars' Nick Dalesandro at bat

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Kane County Cougars) Kane County Cougars' Nick Dalesandro at bat(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Kane County Cougars)

Geneva, Illinois - Haden Erbe pitched seven scoreless innings, retiring thirteen batters in a row during his start, and the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Kane County Cougars, 5-2, Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Connor Bagnieski drove in three runs in the victory as Lincoln evened the weekend series with Cougars.

Lincoln (5-10) scored five runs, on thirteen hits, committed one error, and stranded eleven base runners. Kane County (9-5) scored two runs, with five hits, had no errors and left five runners on base.

The Saltdogs fetched the lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Cary Arbolida singled off Kane County starter Vin Timpanelli. Jairo Pomares drew a walk. Then, Tanner O' Tremba reached on an infield singled, to load the bases. The next batter, Connor Bagnieski hit a single, scoring Arbolida and Pomares, to make it a 2-0, Lincoln lead.

In the top of the third, Lincoln added two more runs, again in two-out fashion. Tanner O' Tremba singled. Then, Connor Bagnieski doubled, scoring O' Tremba, to make it 3-0. The next batter, Nick Shumpert, singled, driving in Bagnieski, to make it a 4-0 Saltdogs lead.

Lincoln added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Facing Kane County reliever Ernie Day, Cary Arbolida led off with a double. A wild pitch advanced Arbolida to third. Then, Tanner O' Tremba delivered a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Arbolida, to make it a 5-0 Lincoln lead.

The Cougars showed some life in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Lincoln reliever Tyler Stasiowski, Todd Lott singled with one out. Then, Alex McGarry doubled, to put runners at second and third. Claudio Finol grounded out to short, scoring Lott, to make it 5-1. A wild pitch plated McGarry to make it a 5-2 game. After a double by Zane Spinn, Stasiowski struck out Nick Dalesandro, looking, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Haden Erbe (1-1) pitched 7.0 innings, giving up two hits, struck out eight, and walked two. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs, off three hits, and struck out one.

Kane County starter Vin Timpanelli (1-2) took the loss. He pitched 6.0 innings, giving up four runs, off seven hits, struck out six, and walked two. Zach Veen pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, struck out one, and walked one. Ernie Day pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one run, off two hits, and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cary Arbolida was 2-for-5. Tanner O' Tremba was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Connor Bagnieski was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs. Nick Shumpert was 2-for-5 with a run batted in. Jacob Morrow was 2-for-3.

For the Cougars, Claudio Finol was 0-for-4 with a RBI. Zane Spinn went 2-for-3.

Saturday night's game lasted two hours and thirty-eight minutes and was played in front of 6,122 fans.

The rubber game of the three-game set is Sunday afternoon. RHP Graham Edwards (0-0, INF) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Weston Muir (1-1, 2.70 ERA) will be on the hill for the Cougars. First pitch at Northwestern Medicine Field will be at 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, and on www.aabaseball.tv.

After the weekend series, Lincoln will open a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 2 nd, when they host the Lake Country DockHounds at 6:35 p.m., at Haymarket Park. Tuesday's game is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Fans can get two tacos for $6. Also, they may receive $2 off popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. It will also be the 25th Season 2001 throwback night. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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