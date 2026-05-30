Anderson Gets Win in Professional Debut

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds exchange high fives after a win

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds exchange high fives after a win(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - A stellar professional debut by Shane Anderson helped lead the Lake Country DockHounds to a 7-3 series opening win on Friday night. It also pushed the winning streak to a season-high five games.

Anderson fired six shutout innings and recorded four strikeouts while only allowing two hits to the Milwaukee Milkmen. At one point, he retired nine straight batters, spanning from the second to fifth innings.

The Dockhounds bats stayed hot by starting the game with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning by Julio Carreras and Ryan Hernadenz. Both added another homer on the night as the DockHounds plated at least one run in the first five frames.

The nine-spot continues to be a force for Lake Country. Brett Roberts went deep in the second inning with a runner on and 2 outs for his first homer of the 2026 season. He would end his night 2-3 with a walk and 3 RBI.

Jackson Sigman and Trey Dillard combined to finish the final three innings, and both recorded a strikeout to close the door on Milwaukee.

Kelvan Pilot will get the ball Saturday at 6:35 pm, eyeing a series win and six straight wins.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from May 30, 2026

Anderson Gets Win in Professional Debut - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.