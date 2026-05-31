Saltdogs Even Series Behind Dominant Start from Erbe

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (9-5) were held in check for much of Saturday night as the Lincoln Saltdogs (5-10) earned a 5-2 victory at Northwestern Medicine Field to even the series at one game apiece.

Lincoln struck first in the opening inning against Vin Timpanelli (1-2). After loading the bases with two outs, Connor Bagnieski lined a two-run single into right field to give the Saltdogs an early 2-0 advantage.

The Saltdogs added to their lead in the third. Tanner O'Tremba singled with two outs before Bagnieski ripped an RBI double down the right field line. Nick Shumpert followed with a run-scoring single, extending the lead to 4-0.

Despite the early damage, Timpanelli settled in and kept the Cougars within striking distance. The right-hander worked six innings, allowing four runs while repeatedly escaping traffic. Zach Veen followed with two scoreless relief innings, stranding runners in both the seventh and eighth.

The story of the night, however, was Lincoln starter Haden Erbe (1-1). After working around a pair of hits in the first two innings, Erbe retired 13 consecutive Cougars at one point and finished with seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

Lincoln added an insurance run in the ninth when O'Tremba lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Cary Arbolida and making it 5-0.

The Cougars mounted a late rally against Lincoln closer Tyler Stasiowski. Todd Lott singled to begin the inning before Alex McGarry doubled down the left field line. Claudio Finol drove in Kane County's first run with a groundout, and a wild pitch later brought home McGarry to cut the deficit to 5-2. With the tying run on deck, Stasiowski recorded the final out to secure the victory.

Bagnieski led the Saltdogs offense with three hits and three RBI, while O'Tremba collected three hits as well.. Lincoln pitching combined for 11 strikeouts and held the Cougars to five hits on the night.

The Cougars will conclude their series against the Saltdogs on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. as Kane County looks to secure another series victory. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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