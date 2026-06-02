Explorers Return Home for a Midweek Series
Published on June 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Sioux City Explorers News Release
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers turn the first month of the season's calendar to June and return home ready to roll up the standings with a mid-week series at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Sioux City will host the Gary SouthShore Railcats with a full promotional schedule on tap for the fans of Siouxland.
Explorers Opponent
The Gary SouthShore Railcats, June 2-4
TUESDAY, June 2-6:35 p.m.
TRIVIA TUESDAY: Enjoy discounted Carbliss and interactive trivia and win prizes, thanks to Carbliss.
WEDNESDAY, June 3-6:35 p.m.
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Join us for X's-themed Bingo, where fans can play along, cheer loud, and score awesome prizes all night long.
WEENIE WEDNESDAY: Enjoy $2-dollar hot dogs!
BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend with you to the game!
THURSDAY, June 4-6:35 p.m.
TASTY THURSDAY: Happy hour food specials before first pitch, $5 tickets for college students, $2 select 12oz beers, and $2 Pepsi products, thanks to Pub52.
Following the series, the Explorers will travel to Winnipeg to begin a three-game weekend series against the Goldeyes June 5-7, returning home on Tuesday, June 9 for a three-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries.
American Association Stories from June 2, 2026
- Explorers Return Home for a Midweek Series - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Erase Early Deficit in Win over Canaries - Winnipeg Goldeyes
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