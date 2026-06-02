Explorers Return Home for a Midweek Series

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers turn the first month of the season's calendar to June and return home ready to roll up the standings with a mid-week series at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Sioux City will host the Gary SouthShore Railcats with a full promotional schedule on tap for the fans of Siouxland.

Explorers Opponent

The Gary SouthShore Railcats, June 2-4

TUESDAY, June 2-6:35 p.m.

TRIVIA TUESDAY: Enjoy discounted Carbliss and interactive trivia and win prizes, thanks to Carbliss.

WEDNESDAY, June 3-6:35 p.m.

WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Join us for X's-themed Bingo, where fans can play along, cheer loud, and score awesome prizes all night long.

WEENIE WEDNESDAY: Enjoy $2-dollar hot dogs!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend with you to the game!

THURSDAY, June 4-6:35 p.m.

TASTY THURSDAY: Happy hour food specials before first pitch, $5 tickets for college students, $2 select 12oz beers, and $2 Pepsi products, thanks to Pub52.

Following the series, the Explorers will travel to Winnipeg to begin a three-game weekend series against the Goldeyes June 5-7, returning home on Tuesday, June 9 for a three-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries.







American Association Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.