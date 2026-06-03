DockHounds' Bats Too Much for Saltdogs

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Harold Cortijo

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Harold Cortijo(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The top team in the American Association looked the part Tuesday night, as the Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 8-1, at Haymarket Park. The DockHounds earned their eighth win in a row by taking the first game of the three-game midweek series, over Lincoln.

Lake Country (12-5) scored eight runs, with fourteen hits, committed one error, and stranded eight base runners. Lincoln (5-12) had one run, off seven hits, no errors, and left six runners on base.

The DockHounds struck in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Ryan Rembisz, Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Julio Carreras was also hit with a pitch. The next batter, Ryan Herandez, singled. The reigning American Association Rawlings Batter of the Month of May, drove in Reyes, to make the score, 1-0.

Lake Country extended the lead in the top of the second. With two outs, Ray Zuberer and Ripken Reyes singled. Then, Dom Johnson followed with a single, scoring Zuberer, to make the score, 2-0.

In the top of the third, the DockHounds added another run. Ryan Hernandez led off with a double. Two batters later, Mario Feliciano singled, scoring Hernandez, to make it a 3-0 Lake Country lead.

The Saltdogs got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Jairo Pomares doubled against Lake Country starter Luke Hansel. Tanner O'Tremba followed with a base hit. Then, Ryan Grabosch delivered a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pomares, to make the score, 3-1.

However, that is as close as Lincoln would get. In the top of the fifth, Julio Carreras led off with a single. Then, Ryan Hernandez with a two-run home run to left-center field, to make the score, 5-1.

The DockHounds pushed across another run in the top of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Harold Cortijo, Ray Zuberer led off with a triple. Two batters later, Dom Johnson drove home Zuberer, with a single, to make the score, 6-1.

Lake Country added two more runs in the top of the ninth. Against Saltdogs' reliever Chandler Woolridge, Ripken Reyes led off with a triple. Then, Dom Johnson delivered a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Reyes, to make it 7-1. The next batter, Julio Carreras singled. Two batters later, Peter Zimmerman drew a walk. Then, Mario Feliciano singled, scoring Carreras, to make it 8-1, which would turn out to be the final score.

DockHounds' starter Luke Hansel (3-1) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up one run, off seven hits and struck out two. Brody Rodning pitched a clean eighth inning. Jack Ben-Shoshan pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Lincoln starter Ryan Rembisz (0-3) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, yielding five runs off nine hits and struck out three. Harold Cortijo pitched 2.0 innings, gave up one run, off two hits and struck out two. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Chandler Woolridge pitched 1.0 inning, gave up two runs, off three hits, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for Lake Country, Ripken Reyes was 2-for-4. Dom Johnson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Julio Carreras was 2-for-4. Ryan Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Mario Feliciano was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. Ray Zuberer went 2-for-4.

For the Saltdogs, Tanner O' Tremba was 2-for-3. Ryan Grabosch was 0-for-4 with a RBI. Connor Bagnieski went 2-for-3.

Game two of the three-game mid-week series is Wednesday morning. RHP Foster Pace (0-0, 1.29 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Connor Fenlong (1-0, 2.16 ERA) will be on the mound for Lake Country. First pitch will be 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday's game is WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can get $2 hot dogs and play Baseball Bingo. Also, it's the annual Fun in the Sun Day Game, with the 11:05AM Game Time. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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