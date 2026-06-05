Lake Country Completes Sweep of Saltdogs

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Paul Myro slides into second

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Paul Myro slides into second(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The first half of Thursday night's American Association matchup at Haymarket Park looked as though that Lincoln would salvage the final game of their three-game series with the Lake Country Dockhounds. However, trailing 3-0, Lake Country scored twelve unanswered runs and defeated Lincoln 12-3, to complete a three-game sweep of the Saltdogs. With the win, Lake Country recorded its tenth consecutive victory. Lincoln dropped its fourth in a row.

Lake Country (14-5) scored twelve runs, off twenty-three hits, committed two errors, and stranded twelve base runners. Lincoln (5-14) had three runs, off five hits, with one error, and left eleven runners on base. Thursday night's game started one hour and three minutes later than anticipated due to rain in the capital city. The contest lasted three hours and twelve minutes and was played in front of 2,951 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Tanner O'Tremba led off with a walk, against Lake Country starter Shane Anderson, then stole second and took third on a throwing error. The next batter, Jake Hjelle, making his Saltdogs' debut, doubled to right-center field, scoring O' Tremba, to make put Lincoln in front, 1-0.

Lincoln extended the lead in the bottom of the third. Cael Chatham led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares singled. Tanner O'Tremba drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Jake Hjelle singled, scoring Chatham, to make it 2-0. The next batter, Jack Dragum grounded out to second, which scored Pomares, putting Lincoln in front 3-0.

Prior to the top of the fifth inning, all the momentum changed. Throwing warm up pitches, starter Greg Loukinen felt discomfort in his elbow and was forced to leave the game. Gabriel Jaramillo came on to pitch. With two outs, Ray Zuberer doubled. Then, Ryan Hernandez doubled, scoring Zuberer, to make the score, 3-1. Then, Joshua Mears hit a two-run home run, to tie the score at 3-3.

In the top of the sixth, Lake Country sent eight batters to the plate. With one out, Brett Roberts singled. Then, Ripken Reyes did the same. The next batter, Dom Johnson doubled, scoring Roberts, to put Lake Country in front, 4-3. Then, Ray Zuberer hit a two-rbi double, to make it 6-3. The next batter, Ryan Hernandez, hit a two-run home run to left-center field, to make it an 8-3 DockHounds' lead.

Lake Country put the game out of reach in the top of the eighth, by sending ten batters to the plate. Facing Lincoln reliver Harold Cortijo, Ryan Hernandez led off the inning with a singled. Then, Joshua Mears did the same. The next batter, Peter Zimmerman, hit a three-run home run to left field, to make the score, 11-3. Two batters later, Jake Blomgren singled. After a Brett Roberts strikeout, Ripken Reyes singled. Then, Dom Johnson smacked a single, scoring Blomgren, to make it 12-3, which would turn out to be the final score.

DockHounds' starting pitcher Shane Anderson (2-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up three runs, off five hits, struck out two, and walked six. Rodrigo Benoit pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three. Trey Dillard pitched 2.0 innings, struck out three and walked two.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen pitched 4.0 innings, gave up five hits, and struck out one, before leaving with an elbow injury. Gabriel Jaramillo (0-1) took the loss, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up eight runs, off ten hits, and struck out one. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 0.2 innings and struck out one. Harold Cortijo pitched 1.2 innings, yielding four runs, off eight hits, struck out two, and walked one. Chandler Woolridge worked 1.1 innings, struck out one and walked one.

Offensively for Lake Country, every starter recorded at least two hits. Ripken Reyes was 2-for-5. Dom Johnson and Ray Zuberer were both 3-for-5 with two rbi's, a piece. Ryan Hernandez was 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in. Joshua Mears was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. Peter Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer. Mario Feliciano was 2-for-4. Jake Blomgren and Brett Roberts were both 2-for-5.

For the Saltdogs, Jake Hjelle was 2-for-4 with two rbi's in his first game for Lincoln. Jack Dragum was 0-for-4 and drove in one run.

Lincoln will continue its six-game homestand when they begin a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, Friday night. RHP Haden Erbe (1-1, 3.71 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs. RHP Garret Martin (0-2, 6.16 ERA) will be on the mound for the Canaries. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game is FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It's also Health and Wellness Night sponsored by Nebraska Orthopedic Center. Plus, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank Drive at Haymarket Park is from 12pm-5pm. Fans can donate blood and receive up to 4 FREE tickets to the Friday night's game. In addition, it's the Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Kick-Off. Plus, there will be Post-Game Fireworks sponsored by Sandhills Global. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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