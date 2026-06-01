Dogs Pull Away Late to Beat Goldeyes

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs (7-8) used a seven-run seventh inning to break open a tied game and defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 14-7 at Impact Field Sunday afternoon.

Chicago opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when left fielder Jacob Maiben grounded into a double play, allowing designated hitter Tyreque Reed to score.

Winnipeg (7-8) moved in front 2-1 in the third on a two-run home run into the right-field bleachers by shortstop Ramón Bramasco. The lead was short-lived, however, as Dogs first baseman Chance Sisco singled to centre in the bottom half to score centre fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo and tie the game.

The Goldeyes scored three times in the fourth. Catcher Raphaël Pelletier singled to right to bring home second baseman Adam Hall and left fielder Jiandido Tromp, before designated hitter Ray-Patrick Didder scored on centre fielder Noah Marcelo's sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

Chicago answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Catcher Jaxx Groshans hit a solo home run to left, and shortstop Ethan Wilder followed with a two-run single that scored Jacob Maiben and third baseman Derek Maiben to tie the game 5-5.

Winnipeg went ahead again in the fifth when Hall singled to centre to plate right fielder Max Murphy, but the Dogs responded with two runs in their half of the inning. Derek Maiben singled home second baseman Daniel Harris to tie it, and DiGiacomo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Jacob Maiben and give Chicago a 7-6 lead.

The Goldeyes drew even for the final time in the sixth when first baseman Roby Enríquez singled to left-centre, scoring Bramasco.

All seven of Chicago's seventh-inning runs came with two out. Wilder and Reed each delivered two-run singles before Groshans hit his second home run of the afternoon, a three-run shot to left.

Rayne Supple (W, 1-0), Chicago's third pitcher of the day, worked the seventh and eighth innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Kevin Vaupel started for Winnipeg and went 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs, all earned, on 10 hits. He struck out four and walked two. Quinn Waterhouse (L, 1-1) surrendered three runs on two hits in 1.2 innings. Tasker Strobel and Gavan Wernsing also appeared in relief.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday to begin a season-long 10-game homestand with the first of four games against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:30 p.m. Landen Bourassa (0-3, 3.79 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Sioux Falls will counter with fellow right-hander Derek Craft (1-1, 6.10 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday features Baseball Bingo and the first $2 Tuesday promotion. Wednesday is the second of two School Day games - and a great opportunity for downtown workers to enjoy a long lunch at the ballpark. Thursday is Lou Gehrig Awareness Night in support of the ALS Society of Manitoba.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from June 1, 2026

Dogs Pull Away Late to Beat Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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