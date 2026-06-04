Explorers Drop Fourth Straight

Published on June 4, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Dillon Tatum of the Sioux City Explorers rounds the bases

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Dillon Tatum of the Sioux City Explorers rounds the bases(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IA - After a tense ninth - inning rally and a disputed final strike call, Sioux City (8-11) fell 4-3 to Gary SouthShore (9-8) on Wednesday, dropping its fourth straight game.

The ending overshadowed a gritty late push. With the tying and winning runs in scoring position, Alberto Osuna was rung up on an inside pitch to end the game, a call that left the Explorers stunned.

Manager Steve Montgomery didn't hide his frustration afterward.

"We made a conscientious effort this season for our guys to trust their eyes, but when something like that happens, I don't know what to say."

Sioux City opened the scoring in the bottom of the third when Dillon Tatum launched his first home run of the season to left - center, giving the X's a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, X's starter Peniel Otano was dominant early, retiring the first 11 hitters he faced. His run ended in the fourth when Elvis Peralta doubled, then scored on a throwing error by Elliot Good to tie the game 1-1.

Sioux City answered in the fifth. RBI singles from Zac Vooletich and Braulio Vásquez pushed Sioux City ahead 3-1. But the inning could have been bigger. The Explorers left the bases loaded, a missed opportunity that loomed large later.

Gary SouthShore immediately responded in the sixth. Cooper Weiss doubled to start the inning, and the RailCats strung together three straight run - producing swings and just like that, Sioux City's 3-1 lead became a 4-3 deficit.

The ninth brought the biggest drama of the night. Tatum was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jackson Mayo pinch - ran and stole second. Sioux City had the tying and winning runs on base with nobody out.

But Vooletich bunted into a double play, and two batters later, Osuna was called out on strikes on a ball that appeared inside, ending the game in controversy.

Sioux City continues its three - game set with Gary SouthShore on Thursday June 4. First pitch for game three is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's suffered their first losing streak of four games since July 26-30 of 2024

-Dillon Tatum hit his first home run of the year and stole his second base.

-Peniel Otano struck out a season high eight.

-Sioux City has 51 stolen bases in 19 games.

-Braulio Vasquez had his 10th multi-hit game while Henry George had his seventh. That is one and two on the team.

-Ben DeTaeye the former Iowa Hawkeye worked three scoreless innings allowing one hit.

-The X's are 2-4 in one run games.

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Explorers Drop Fourth Straight - Sioux City Explorers

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