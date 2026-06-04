Play Ball Weekend Highlights: 7 Teams to Participate in Kids-Themed Activities; Hernandez, Ash Named Player, Pitcher of the Month

Published on June 4, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - Play Ball Weekend is set for this weekend, with teams from all levels of professional baseball taking part. Seven American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) teams will host clinics, batting practices and the like, highlighting the happenings around the league this week. All games are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Play Ball weekend, celebrated this Friday through Sunday across baseball, is in full swing, with seven teams participating:

Cleburne will host a clinic on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Moorhead Police Athletics and Activities League will visit Fargo-Moorhead on Friday for Pitch, Hit and Run competition

Kane County will hold kids batting practice on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Lincoln is set for Swinging With The Saltdogs on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Sioux City will host a clinic on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls will hold Let's All Play Ball on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Winnipeg will conduct the Goldeyes Play Ball Takeover camp at Thanadelthur Square Ball Field in Churchill, Manitoba on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Country DockHounds 1B Ryan Hernandez and Kane County Cougars RHP Konnor Ash were selected as the AAPB Rawlings Batter and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for May. Hernandez leads the league in slugging percentage (.847), OPS (1.334) and RBI (24) and is tied for first in home runs (eight). Ash was 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts in May before suffering his first defeat on Tuesday.

A partnership to give gently used shoes to people experiencing homelessness is back as the Siloam Mission partners with Winnipeg Goldeyes. Fans attending a Goldeyes game at Blue Cross Park can bring gently used shoes and help support the community members who need them most.

The Chicago Snowballs, the first co-ed sportstainment baseball team to call the Windy City home, will visit Kane County's Northwest Medicine Field in Geneva, Ill., on Saturday for a show that proves that baseball should be fun for everyone.

Shane Anderson had a rookie thrill, pitching six scoreless innings in his pro debut for Lake Country in a win over Milwaukee on Friday.

LHP Cam Booser (Chicago '21) was called up to the majors by the Rays and made his debut for Tampa Bay Tuesday, pitching two scoreless innings of relief. He had previously pitched for Boston in '24 and the Chicago White Sox in '25.

The contract of RHP Beau Philip (Lake Country & '25-'26) was purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Lake Country OF Dom Johnson has stolen 16 bases through his club's first 17 games.

After four years in the San Diego Padres organization as an outfielder, Jacob Campbell just signed with the Lake Country Dockhounds as a pitcher. So far so good for the 6'1, 210-pound righty, who has tossed two scoreless frames in his first two appearances on the mound.

Life Navigators, which provides opportunities, disability resources, and services for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be the Milwaukee Milkmen's "Featured Charity Partnership of the Game" at Franklin Field on Saturday.

A portion of each ticket sold for Sunday's Milwaukee Milkmen game vs. Fargo- Moorhead at Franklin Field will benefit After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD), to help the organization continue to provide free, customized, one-to-one, emotional support to anyone impacted by breast cancer.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced that their continued partnership with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) with Women Take the Field on June 15 at US SteelYard. It's a chance for women, and those who support them, from all industries to step out of the office and onto the field for an exciting opportunity built around connection, community pride and fun. Networking with a changeup.

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

The Athletic noted Bryan Torres's MLB debut and how his back-to-back AAPB titles with the Milwaukee Milkmen caught the Cardinals' attention.

NBC26 in NW Wisconsin took a deeper look into local hero LJ Waco's transfer to the Washington Nationals' organization after impressing for Sioux City.

A few team promotions of note are:

The Lake Country DockHounds are bringing country music and baseball together for an unforgettable night at DockHounds Ballpark with Boots & Baseball on Saturday vs. the Chicago Dogs.

Prime Veterinary Center, a new, state-of-the-art animal hospital, sponsors the first of three Bark in the Park events at Kane County on Tuesday

Kansas City will host Comic Book Character Night on Saturday.

Fargo-Moorhead's contest next Thursday will be a Business Day Game presented by Digital Plains. The Happy Harry's Postgame Concert features Minnesota native singer-songwriter Rachael Ianiro.







American Association Stories from June 4, 2026

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