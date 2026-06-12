Big Weekend at Lewis and Clark Park

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers six-game homestand continues tonight with game one of a three-game weekend series against the Cleburne Railroaders. The weekend is jam packed with something for fans of all ages at Lewis and Clark Park.

Explorers Opponent

The Cleburne Railroaders, June 12-14

FRIDAY, June 12-6:55 p.m.

FREE SHIRT FRIDAYS-Ben DeTaeye T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Ben DeTaeye for pictures and autographs!

SATURDAY, June 13-6:05 p.m.

SOUVENIR SATURDAY - Explorers Tumblers will be given to the first 500 fans, Sponsored by Bomgaars.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14-4:05 p.m.

SUNDAY FUN DAY!!

FAITH AND FAMILY DAY - Enjoy a great afternoon of fellowship, worship, music and baseball, featuring testimonials from the NW Iowa FCA and Explorers players.

MILITARY SUNDAYS- All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID, Presented by Liberty National Bank.

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

GRILL GIVEAWAY- Every Sunday Pilot Rock will give away a free grill to one lucky fan!

Following the series, the Explorers will travel to Sioux Falls to begin a three-game series against the Canaries, June 15 - June 17, and following an off day on June 18, they will continue on to Kane County to play a three-game set May 19-21. The X's will return home on Tuesday, June 23 for a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from June 12, 2026

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