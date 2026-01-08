Another DockHound on the Rise: Eric Torres' Journey Continues

DockHounds fans, another one of our own is headed back to affiliated baseball.

Former Lake Country DockHounds left-handed pitcher Eric Torres has signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles, earning his next opportunity after a dominant run in Lake Country that fans won't soon forget.

Torres was a force out of the bullpen during the 2025 season, quickly becoming one of the most reliable arms on the DockHounds roster. In 39 appearances, the lefty posted a 2-1 record, a 1.59 ERA, and 64 strikeouts in 39.2 innings, consistently locking down late innings and delivering in high-leverage moments. When the DockHounds needed outs, Torres delivered.

After his standout season in Lake Country, Torres kept the momentum rolling in the Puerto Rican Winter League with Leones de Ponce - and somehow took things to another level. Through 20 appearances, Torres has yet to allow a single run, giving up just six hits in 23.1 innings while striking out 39 batters.

Now, that success has opened the door to the next chapter, as Torres heads to the Baltimore Orioles organization with a chance to compete at Spring Training for a big league roster spot.

For DockHounds fans, this is exactly what it's all about - watching players shine in Lake Country and earn their way back to affiliated baseball. Eric Torres' journey is a reminder that DockHounds games aren't just a place to watch great baseball - it's a place where players come to continue chasing their dream of playing in Major League Baseball.







